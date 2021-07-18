Wells Property of the Week: Three-bedroom house within walking distance of city centre up for sale

Posted: 18.07.21 at 13:59 by Tim Lethaby



Three-bedroom house in Stoberry Avenue

Three-bedroom semi-detached house within walking distance of the city centre, in Stoberry Avenue, Wells, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas Estate Agents.

This is an appealing semi-detached house in an attractive sheltered setting. It has comfortable accommodation with double glazing and gas central heating, and an economic EPC rating of 70 Band (C).

The front door opens into a hall which has the staircase and a cloakroom, with basin and WC. Double doors open into a large open plan sitting and dining room with a central fireplace with gas fire.

The sitting room is to the left hand side and the dining room to the right overlooking the garden. This area also has a hatch to the kitchen and doors to the garden.

The kitchen has a good range of floor and wall cupboards, cream worktops, tiled areas, space for dishwasher, fridge and washing machine, and an integrated hob and oven. The gas boiler is situated in the kitchen and there is also a door into the garden.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms with the main bedroom having fitted wardrobes and the third bedroom having a fitted cupboard.

The shower room has large walk-in shower enclosure vanity unit with handbasin and wall tiling. Adjacent is a separate WC.

A ladder leads to the loft room which has Velux windows and storage cupboards under the eaves.

At the front of the house is a neat lawned garden with parking space on the concrete drive which leads to a garage.

A pathway leads along the side of the house to the rear garden which is lawned and has a vegetable area.

There’s a terrace outside the dining room which stretches past the kitchen to the back of the garage.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit roderickthomas.co.uk.

