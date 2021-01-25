Wells property of the week: House with three-bedroom detached annexe on the market

Posted: 25.01.21 at 09:28 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Four-bedroom detached home with three-bedroom annexe in Wookey Hole Road Four-bedroom detached home with three-bedroom annexe in Wookey Hole Road Four-bedroom detached home with three-bedroom annexe in Wookey Hole Road Four-bedroom detached home with three-bedroom annexe in Wookey Hole Road Four-bedroom detached home with three-bedroom annexe in Wookey Hole Road

Our property section is full of great homes in the Wells area.

Here is our top pick for the week:

Four-bedroom detached house with a three-bedroom annexe in Wookey Hole Road, Wells, offered for sale by Cooper and Tanner.

A substantial four double bedroom detached residence with detached annexe set within a half-acre south facing plot with ample parking, the property has been enhanced by the current owners but still offers a wealth of opportunities and potential.

Upon entering the house there is a spacious entrance hall with exposed wooden floors and beautiful bespoke staircase to the first floor.

An inner hallway leads to a lobby for storage of coats and shoes along with access to a downstairs shower room with shower, toilet and wash hand basin.

Four-bedroom detached home with three-bedroom annexe in Wookey Hole Road

The dual aspect kitchen provides ample fitted units with space for a freestanding electric cooker, space for a dishwasher and a lovely aspect looking over the gardens.

Adjoining the kitchen is the utility room with the boiler, which is five years old, plumbing for utilities and a door leading out to the garden.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the formal dining room which is a marvellous room for entertaining with ample space for a table to seat 12 to 14 people, exposed floors, cornicing, a feature fireplace with bespoke surround and French doors opening into the conservatory, which benefits from a triple aspect view over the south facing gardens.

From the main entrance hall are three further reception rooms, a sitting room with a beautiful fireplace and view over to the garden, a spacious dual aspect drawing room and a marvellous library with bespoke book shelves, great for either working from home or to be used as a play room if desired.

To the first floor are four double bedrooms with the main bedroom having the benefit of an en-suite shower room, a dual aspect and a range of fitted storage.

Four-bedroom detached home with three-bedroom annexe in Wookey Hole Road

Three further double bedrooms can be accessed from the landing, two of which have storage built in and one having a separate dressing room which could also be used as an office area or games room. The family bathroom comprises a corner bath with shower above, toilet and wash hand basin.

The annexe, known as The Lodge, was reconfigured into its current form two years ago and is presented in immaculate order offering an additional income or to be used for family and guests.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit cooperandtanner.co.uk.

Check out our full property section here.

Next Wells news item... Photo round-up as Wells area wakes up to a blanket of snow

Read more... Residents of Wells and the surrounding area woke up to a blanket of white this morning (January 24). A few centimetres of snow fell in the city and...