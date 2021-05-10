Wells Property of the Week: Four-bedroom bungalow up for sale with self-contained annexe

Posted: 10.05.21 at 12:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Four-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Mount Pleasant Avenue Four-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Mount Pleasant Avenue

Our property section is full of great homes in the Wells area.

Here is our top pick for the week:

Four-bedroom semi-detached bungalow with a self-contained annexe in Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wells, offered for sale by Allen and Harris.

This 1960s build semi-detached bungalow is situated in an extremely popular residential area with a self-contained annexe and additional loft room.

The property combines three bedrooms, a work room, bathroom and shower room, a spacious living area, two kitchens, conservatory and a large rear garden.

A frosted double glazed door leading from the front of the property opens into the entrance hall. There is also a double glazed window alongside the door to the front of the property, a radiator and wooden flooring.

Four-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in Mount Pleasant Avenue

The entrance porch leads into the kitchen that is fitted with a great selection of wall and base units.

It also features a sink/drainer with mixer taps, a cooker hood, along with space for a gas/electric oven, space for a washer machine and space for a fridge/freezer.

There is also an internal window to the side of the kitchen that overlooks into the hallway of the self-contained annexe. There is also a door in the kitchen that leads to the entrance hall of the annexe.

The main reception room/living area is extensive. A light and airy space is created through a double glazed bay window to the front of the property. The living room also features a wooden/marble gas fire place and two radiators.

Bedroom 1 features garden views through a double glazed window to the rear of the property. It also includes a radiator and has convenient additional storage through built in wardrobes and an under stairs storage cupboard.

Bedroom 2 is another good size bedroom. It features garden views much like the first through a double glazed window to the front of the property. There is also a radiator.

The bathroom includes a single glazed internal frosted window to the side, into the entrance hall of the self-contained annexe.

Wooden flooring is included throughout the bathroom along with a WC, pedestal sink, bath and part tiled walls.

Stairs lead up to the first floor additional loft room. The spacious loft room is light and bright due to two double glazed Velux windows. It also features built in eaves storage cupboards, wooden flooring and a built in Alpha boiler.

A part double glazed frosted door leads from the front of the property into the spacious internal entrance hall of the self contained annexe.

The entrance hall also has rear access to the garden through a stable door to the rear of the property.

To the front of the annexe there is the third bedroom of the property, presently used as an office. It features a double glazed window to the front of the property along with a radiator.

There is also an additional work room/study in the annexe that features an internal window to the side that looks into the entrance hall and a radiator.

There is a also significant utility area in the annexe that features a sink/drainer unit and space for a fridge/freezer.

There are also concertina doors leading into the shower room, which features tiled flooring, a WC, wall mounted sink and a built in shower.

The kitchen in the annexe has a tiled floor. It is a fitted kitchen that also has a great selection of wall and base units with tiled splash back, along with space for a fridge/freezer and space for an oven and cooker hood. There is also an archway in the kitchen that leads into the pleasant and light conservatory area.

The enjoyable conservatory area is of UPVC construction with a brick base. It includes an electric heater and patio doors leading into the rear garden.

This extensive bungalow has an attractive rear garden that is largely laid to lawn with a raised terrace that is laid to lawn with a garden shed and patio area.

There is an abundance of alluring flower beds along with a blossom tree, apple tree and pear tree.

There is an attractive front garden which is laid to lawn with boarder edge flower beds. Alongside this there is drive way parking approaching the front of the property.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit allenandharris.co.uk.

Check out our full property section here.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Job of the Week: Local building contractors looking to recruit a company buyer

Read more... If you are looking for a job in the local area and have at least three years of experience in a company buying role, then this role could be for you. ...