Wells property of the week: Former bed and breakfast with annexe on the market

Posted: 18.01.21 at 09:27 by Tim Lethaby



Seven-bedroom former bed and breakfast house with a one-bedroom annexe in Portway, Wells, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas.

This is a large Edwardian property in a good residential area within easy walking distance of the centre of Wells.

Number 93 Portway includes a large seven-bedroom house, a neat one-bedroom annexe unit and delightful well-landscaped mature gardens.

The house has many period details and includes a hall, cloakroom, three reception rooms, kitchen, utility room, seven bedrooms and five shower or bathrooms.

The annexe has a living room and kitchenette, bedroom and shower room.

The beautiful gardens on the private southern side are a delight and the house stands well back (about a hundred feet) from the road with a further garden and plenty of parking space.

This is an exceptional property, perfect for a family home and also having considerable commercial potential.

The house has previously been run as a successful bed and breakfast with excellent earnings potential from both the house and annexe.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit roderickthomas.co.uk.

