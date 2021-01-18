Wells property of the week: Former bed and breakfast with annexe on the market

Posted: 18.01.21 at 09:27 by Tim Lethaby
Our property section is full of great homes in the Wells area.
Here is our top pick for the week:
Seven-bedroom former bed and breakfast house with a one-bedroom annexe in Portway, Wells, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas.
This is a large Edwardian property in a good residential area within easy walking distance of the centre of Wells.
Number 93 Portway includes a large seven-bedroom house, a neat one-bedroom annexe unit and delightful well-landscaped mature gardens.
The house has many period details and includes a hall, cloakroom, three reception rooms, kitchen, utility room, seven bedrooms and five shower or bathrooms.
The annexe has a living room and kitchenette, bedroom and shower room.
The beautiful gardens on the private southern side are a delight and the house stands well back (about a hundred feet) from the road with a further garden and plenty of parking space.
This is an exceptional property, perfect for a family home and also having considerable commercial potential.
The house has previously been run as a successful bed and breakfast with excellent earnings potential from both the house and annexe.
