Wells Property of the Week: Five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse up for sale

Posted: 14.08.21 at 11:25 by Tim Lethaby



Our property section is full of great homes in the Wells area.

Here is our top pick for the week:

Five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse in Wookey Hole Road, Wells, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas.

Number 15 Wookey Hole Road is an Edwardian house enjoying a great location in walking distance of all the amenities and with the benefit of residents’ parking.

It is a most appealing mid-terrace three-storey house with plenty of living space, bags of character and a very pleasant garden. The house does require some works.

The accommodation includes a hall, sitting room, dining room, fitted kitchen, sunroom and a ground floor laundry/storeroom. On the first floor are three double bedrooms, a bathroom and a small study or child’s room.

On the second floor are two further bedrooms. The house has gas central heating.

At the front of the house is a small garden and there’s a lovely rear garden with a terrace, lawn and mature trees and shrubs.

Period homes often have a quiet and tranquil atmosphere with considerable charm and character, and while requiring some works and updating, number 15 enjoys these attributes.

Period details include stained glass panels, tiled floors, picture rails, fireplaces and good quality pine timberwork

A short flight of steps leads to a path to the front door which opens into a porch with a door to the inner hall.

To the right is the sitting room which has floorboards, a large rectangular bay window and a marbled slate fireplace with a cast iron grate and tiled borders.

The adjacent dining room has French doors to a sunroom, floorboards, a similar fireplace (to the sitting room) and an attractive alcove cabinet.

The kitchen has a tiled floor, Belfast sink, pine units, a fine pine dresser, a fireplace and a large range cooker.

Doors from both the kitchen and the dining room lead into the sunroom which in turn opens to the rear courtyard. A door from the kitchen also opens to a laundry or utility/store.

A staircase leads to the landing and the first floor. Here are three double bedrooms, a small child’s bedroom or study and a bathroom with a suite including an oval bath.

The stairway continues to the second floor where there are a further two bedrooms.

Outside, there is a small forecourt garden and a pleasant garden at the rear. Adjacent to the house is a terraced area with a mature garden beyond with a lawn, shrubs and tree bounded by a wall and high fences.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit roderickthomas.co.uk.

