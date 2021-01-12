Wells property of the week: City centre grade II listed house for sale for first time in a decade

Posted: 12.01.21 at 08:41 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Video:

Six-bedroom, grade II listed home in Chamberlain Street Six-bedroom, grade II listed home in Chamberlain Street Six-bedroom, grade II listed home in Chamberlain Street Six-bedroom, grade II listed home in Chamberlain Street

Our property section is full of great homes in the Wells area.

Here is our top pick for the week:

Grade II listed six-bedroom house in Chamberlain Street, Wells, offered for sale by Lodestone Property.

One of Wells’ finest centrally located, grade II listed properties has become available for the first time in 10 years.

This spacious characterful property has a wealth of period features and the current owners have substantially improved it by adding a wonderful kitchen and a light filled dining room with doors to the garden.

At the entrance, the classic south facing Georgian façade sets the tone for this exceptional house.

Six-bedroom, grade II listed home in Chamberlain Street

Once inside, Wells melts away and you are transported to something more akin to the atmosphere and grandeur of a beautifully presented small country house. This is completed by a charming walled garden amounting to approximately a third of an acre.

There is private parking for at least three cars at the rear, accessed from Lovers Walk and being attached on only the east side, convenient pedestrian access to the rear of the property is available.

From the wooden floored entrance hall immediately left and right are a brace of studies. Period features, as you would expect, are evident throughout the property and here include original panelling to dado height, ceiling architraves and useful inset shelving and cupboards for keeping everything organised.

Double doors at the end of this first hallway allow for the front part of the house to be closed off if required.

At the centre of the house the majestic main reception hall is flooded with light from a traditional roof lantern and from this impressive space the main ground floor reception rooms lead off.

Six-bedroom, grade II listed home in Chamberlain Street

A beautifully proportioned drawing room overlooks the rear terrace and visually connects the house with the seasonal flow of the garden through large plain sashes set into a bay window.

The rooms in this area flow on from each other with an inner library providing a cosy and peaceful place to tuck yourself away with a good book.

A spacious dining area leads through into the kitchen converted from an original outbuilding and integrated into the house by the current owners. This room makes use of the A frame of the original building, and so it is airy and light.

The Chalon fitted cupboards topped with American walnut work tops and the addition of an eclectic mix of free-standing pieces make this room atmospheric and unique, windows at the side look out onto the garden.

The ground floor is completed with the practicalities amply catered for, including a downstairs cloakroom and useful coat cupboard, utility room, tool store, slate shelved larder cupboard and an extensive half height cellar that runs under the drawing room and through to the left hand sitting room at the front of the house.

Six-bedroom, grade II listed home in Chamberlain Street

A sense of timeless calm and old fashioned quality pervades as, from the main reception hall, a beautiful staircase rises and sweeps around to meet the galleried landing on the first floor.

Three excellent double bedrooms and three bathrooms found on this floor include the master bedroom, formerly the drawing room of the property.

Here a marble and granite fireplace takes centre stage and light floods in from the rear of the house.

The bathroom serving this room features a free standing contemporary bath, double sinks and a large shower.

On the lower landing there are two front facing double bedrooms, the ‘green room’ has an adjacent bathroom and built in wardrobes with the ‘pink room’ providing a small suite with bathroom included. Complementing this floor there is a linen cupboard.

Rising to the second floor, from a spacious hallway a charming suite of rooms comprises two double bedrooms a single bedroom and a bathroom.

Here, subject to the usual consents, there is the wonderful potential to update and convert this second floor into a self contained apartment.

Currently the double aspect main bedroom sits within the apex of the roof and offers eaves storage as well as useful access to the roof of the property.

During their time as custodians the current owners have cleverly and sympathetically improved the property and the accommodation it offers without losing site of its historic core.

What is found here today is truly exceptional; a beautiful house in which traditional style sits easily within spaces that are perfectly suited to contemporary living.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit lodestoneproperty.co.uk.

Check out our full property section here.