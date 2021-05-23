Wells Property of the Week: City centre five-bedroom Grade II listed townhouse up for sale

Posted: 23.05.21 at 13:17 by Tim Lethaby



Five-bedroom townhouse in St Andrew's Street

Five-bedroom Grade II listed townhouse, close to the cathedral, in St Andrew's Street, Wells, offered for sale by Greenslade Taylor Hunt.

This is a superb Grade II listed townhouse situated within a stone's throw of Wells Cathedral, arranged over three floors with four/five bedrooms, three reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room and utility/laundry as well as a beautiful walled garden and cathedral views. It is offered with no onward chain.

In brief the property comprises an entrance hall, dining room, sitting room, utility room, study, WC, kitchen/breakfast room and store room to the ground floor, three bedrooms and a family bathroom to the first floor and a further two bedrooms and shower room to the second floor.

In brief the property comprises an entrance hall, dining room, sitting room, utility room, study, WC, kitchen/breakfast room and store room to the ground floor, three bedrooms and a family bathroom to the first floor and a further two bedrooms and shower room to the second floor.

Five-bedroom townhouse in St Andrew's Street

It is increasingly rare to find such an impressive and spacious home so close to the centre of Wells and with its incredibly versatile layout, will appeal to a variety of buyers.

Number 5 St Andrew's Street has an abundance of original and character features including flagstone flooring, exposed beams, wooden shutters and fireplaces.

The traditional aspects of this home have been combined beautifully with the more modern touches bringing this home right up to current day standards.

The expansive ground floor is ideal for families and those who like to entertain and the study will prove useful for those needing to work from home.

All the bedrooms are well-proportioned while the family bathroom has luxury of a separate shower and bath.

For a house of its age, it has been cleverly designed to maximise as much light as possible and this is evident throughout.

With the accommodation extending to circa 2,250 sq ft it will be of great interest to families, those who like to host and as an idyllic city retreat for those moving out of London or as a second home.

St Andrew's Street is just around the corner from Wells' most famous landmark, the cathedral. Also within a few yards of the house is Wells Cathedral School and the city centre is a matter of a few minutes' walk.

The property enjoys an enclosed walled garden, arranged over different levels. Immediately outside the kitchen and utility are paved areas together with most useful storage directly behind the house, rising to the first area of lawn, ideal for garden furniture.

The upper section is a vegetable garden and has views including part of the cathedral.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit gth.net.

