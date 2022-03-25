Wells Property of the Week: A charming medieval cottage – with no chain

Posted: 25.03.22 at 07:07 by Emma Dance



If history, charm and character and contemporary comforts are on your wish list for your new home, then Yew Tree Farm in Wookey might be the property for you.

Originally a working farm until the 1930s, Yew Tree Farm is one of the oldest houses in the village, known to date back to the 15th Century but believed have origins in the 12th or 13th century. The house, Grade 11 listed, stands comfortably within its gardens and has stone elevations under a double Roman tiled roof. It has been carefully restored to create a beautiful, comfortable home, whilst retaining many original historic details. These include flagstone floors, a large inglenook fireplace with oak mantel and bread oven, a hand carved (on site) elm staircase, a winding stone staircase leading to gallery floor, oak beams and a cruck roof.

Agent Roderick Thomas says, “Simply glorious - Somerset period properties don't get much better than this. Yew Tree Farm - a Medieval beauty in the heart of Wookey, just over a mile from Wells - is bursting with character and spacious living. It’s newly-launched on the market and is chain-free.”

There are five bedrooms and three receptions including a stunning orangery, a galleried lounge with oak beams plus a sunny eat-in kitchen.

The home is surrounded by mature gardens with orchard, vegetable beds and fruit, and there is also fa garage and separate studio plus a 2-storey coach house (formerly an ancient cider barn) with planning consent for development.

This gem is on the market with Roderick Thomas POA.

