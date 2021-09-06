Wells Post Office opens in permanent new location inside a pet shop

Posted: 06.09.21 at 16:32 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Post Office opened at Natural Pets of Wells today

Wells Post Office has opened today (September 6) inside its permanent new location - Natural Pets of Wells, in Queen Street.

This has replaced the temporary Post Office at Wells Bus Station, which opened in January. The new opening hours for Wells Post Office are Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm.

This is an extra 10 hours of service a week than previously including Saturday afternoon and later closing.

There are two Post Office counters next to the retail counters. A signposted queuing system has been introduced to serve Post Office and retail customers efficiently.

Antoinette Chitty, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a permanent Post Office to Wells.

"We thank the community for their patience as the Covid pandemic and the knock-on effect on High Street retailers affected our plans for a Post Office elsewhere in the city.”

Roadside parking is available outside the branch and further along Queen Street, Broad Street and Priory Road. There is also several fee-paying car parks available nearby.

The new Wells Post Office continues to offer car tax, travel insurance and on-demand euros/dollars travel money. The National Lottery service is also available.

Other on-demand travel currencies, passport Check and Send, and change-giving are available at Glastonbury Post Office.

