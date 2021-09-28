Wells: Only one of the three petrol stations in the city selling fuel

Posted: 28.09.21 at 16:22 by Tim Lethaby



The Morrisons petrol station in Wells earlier this afternoon Esso in Wells this afternoon The BP petrol station in Wells earlier today

There are queues at the Morrison petrol station in Wells this afternoon (September 28) but fuel is available.

At times the queues have gone back to the Wells relief road, and Morrisons have had a member of staff directing drivers into the correct lanes for the pumps.

The city's other two petrol stations are not selling fuel due to a shortage - Esso in Chamberlain Street and BP in Bath Road.

The national supply shortage continues to make headlines as many parts of the country experience severe problems.

The British Medical Association has called on the Government to put a plan in place – warning that health and care workers cannot spend hours queuing for fuel when they’re needed to look after patients.

However, earlier today the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there were the first "tentative signs of stabilisation" in the amount of fuel on petrol station forecourts, and he urged motorists to go back to their normal buying habits.

