Wells Nub News Crown competition winner enjoys prize

Posted: 26.09.20 at 15:09 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Tasha Bezer took this photo of her meal at the Crown The meal that Tasha Bezer enjoyed at the Crown

The winner of the Wells Nub News Crown competition has now enjoyed her prize of dinner for two.

Tasha Bezer was drawn out of the hat as the winner of our competition where entrants had to like and share our competition post, like the Wells Nub News Facebook page, and tag in a comment who they would take along for the meal.

She said: "After a gruelling six months of lockdown we were finally able to go out and use the voucher that I won back in March.

"Thank you to the Crown at Wells and Wells Nub News for running the competition. The food was absolutely delicious.

"My mum and I both had the burger for main and it was one of the best burgers we've ever had."

Wells Nub News would like to thank the Crown at Wells for offering the prize, and if you weren't lucky this time, please check out their website here for how to book, next time you are looking for a meal out in Wells.