Wells now in Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions : Hospitality must close, except takeaway sales, drive-through or delivery

Posted: 26.12.20 at 00:01 by The Editor



Tier 3 warnings

As of one minute past midnight today (Boxing Day) Wells, along with the rest of Somerset moved into the Very High Alert coronavirus restriction level.

This is Tier 3, involves tighter restrictions on travel and meeting up, and applies to all of Somerset, Bristol and Gloucestershire.

On Christmas Eve the government gave its reasoning for moving the county into Tier 3 writing on the government site:



"In the past 7 days the picture in Somerset has deteriorated. The case rate in all ages is above 140 per 100,000 and has increased in all four local authorities. The increase in case rate is particularly worrying in Somerset West and Taunton where there has been a 102% increase in the last seven days. The case rate in people aged 60 years and older is highest in Mendip at 149 per 100,000. Positivity is around 5% for all local authorities. The number of daily Covid hospital admissions continues to rise in the local NHS (Somerset STP). The daily Covid bed occupancy is just below the national acute hospital average but continues to rise and has doubled in last 2 weeks. The rate of increase of the epidemiology indicators and rise in hospital admissions are concerning and warrant escalation to Tier 3. "



A reminder that under Tier 3 restrictions:

- No mixing of households indoors, or most outdoor places, apart from support bubbles. Maximum of six in some outdoor public spaces (parks, public gardens for example).

- Hospitality is closed, except takeaway sales, drive-through or delivery.

- Retail – open.

- Everyone who can work from home should do so.

Further advice from Somerset County Council:

- They advise against overnight stays other than with household or support bubble.

- 15 guests for weddings, civil partnerships and wakes; 30 for funerals.

- Wedding receptions not permitted.

- Places of worship – open, but cannot interact with anyone outside household or support bubble.

- Avoid travelling outside your area, other than where necessary such as for work or education. Further exemptions apply. Reduce the number of journeys where possible. Plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport. Avoid car sharing with those outside of your household or support bubble.