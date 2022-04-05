Wells Moat Boat Race to return this summer

Posted: 05.04.22 at 14:40 by Emma Dance



You've got to be prepared to make a splash!

Wells Moat Boat Race will be back with a splash this year!

The last two years have seen the Bishop’s Palace moat uncharacteristically quiet over the August Bank Holiday weekend, since Covid forced the cancellation of the annual event.

But plans are now underway for the aquatic adventures to return on August Bank Holiday Monday (August 29). The event is being organised by Wells Lions Club, assisted by local Air Cadets.

President of the City of Wells Lions Club, Dr Alan Sanderson, said: “The event will largely replicate what has been held in previous years, but with one significant change.

“There will be no commercial stalls this year. We don’t want people to be assuaged with people trying to sell them something. The focus will be completely on the races themselves.

“We hope that we can open up the Rec for picnics and music, and make it very much a community event.”

Ruth Worsley, the Bishop of Taunton, is keen for the races to go ahead on the Bishop’s Palace Moat,” added Ian Williams from the Lions, “and we have asked for permission from the Church Commissioners.

There will be a number of different race categories – the exact details of which are still being finalised, and it is hoped that entry packs will be available in May.

To request an entry pack, or for more information, email [email protected]

