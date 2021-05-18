Wells Memory Cafe reopens as lockdown is eased

Posted: 18.05.21 at 19:55 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Memory Cafe

Wells Dementia Action Alliance is delighted to announce the re-opening of its Memory Cafe on the third Wednesday of each month, starting tomorrow (May 19).

The last time the cafe met was in February 2020 before the first lockdown. Since then the members have been feeling the effects of being isolated at home.

Organiser, Claire Chettoe, said: "Members have been asking me when they can come back again and meet up for a chat with friends they’ve made through the café.

"So, now that lockdown restrictions are easing, it’s great that we can open up again. We are very grateful to the Bishop’s Palace for offering us their Education Room and the gardens for our meetings."

Veronica Devereux, chair of Wells Dementia Action Alliance, said: "It’s great that we are able to start up the Memory Cafe again, coinciding by chance with Dementia Action week.

"The Alliance has already done a lot to raise awareness of this condition in the city, but there is so much more we can do as a community."

The Memory Cafe welcomes anyone with concerns about their memory and those who’ve been diagnosed with memory problems to come along with their carer or a family member.



If you’re interested in attending, and in order to ensure current Covid guidelines are met, call Claire on 01749 676248 or email: [email protected] to book a place.

