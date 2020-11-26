Wells in Tier 2: Christmas at the Palace to go ahead after national lockdown ends

Posted: 26.11.20 at 14:10 by Tim Lethaby



Christmas at the Palace will be taking place

Plans are well underway at the Bishop’s Palace in Wells to bring some festive cheer to the area with its Christmas at the Palace event.

With a start date of December 5, shortly after the national lockdown ends and Mendip moves into Tier 2, palace staff say they feel strongly that they want to bring some socially-distanced joy to the Christmas season, and are going bigger than ever before with the celebratory event.

Running until December 22, the decorations will include a Christmas Traditions Window in the free area with a painted winter scene, decorations throughout the palace on a variety of themes from medieval through to Victorian, Bishop’s Ken’s Christmas Feasting Table which is a Victorian Christmas dining table, an Eco Christmas art exhibition created by children from local schools who will be letting their imaginations go wild with rubbish to create life-sized Christmas trees, Father and Mother Christmas’s North Pole HQ, and a few surprises too.

Outside the palace, the gardens will also be dressing up for Christmas, with outdoor illuminations on a large scale, and Christmas trees and decorations in the formal gardens.

There will also be a Christmas-themed family trail which will take visitors through the palace and gardens, leading to a traditional nativity scene.

There will be special late openings until 6.30pm on December 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 to allow visitors to enjoy the lights.

Entrance to Christmas at the Palace is included in standard admission and free to People’s Ticket Holders and Members.