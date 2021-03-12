Wells Funeral Services' special gesture for Mother's Day

Posted: 12.03.21 at 12:01 by Tim Lethaby



Rod Major of Wells Funeral Services

Wells Funeral Services, based in Chamberlain Street, have come up with something special for Mother's Day.

It might be difficult for people to get out if they are shielding or housebound, so the funeral directors is offering to place flowers on the grave of a mother or loved one.

The flowers will be supplied by the Secret Garden Florist who are moving this weekend from Axbridge to Rooksbridge.

Rod Major, of Wells Funeral Services, said: "We will happily place a bunch of daffodils on a grave in Wells and the surrounding area, as a gift from us to you."

You can contact them via phone on 01749 670100, or email [email protected]k.

