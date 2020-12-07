Wells firefighters tackle holiday lodge blaze in East Harptree

Posted: 07.12.20 at 08:21 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

Five crews tackled a fire in East Harptree overnight

Wells firefighters were among five crews who tackled a holiday home blaze in East Harptree in the early hours of this morning (December 7).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue control received a call just after 2am reporting a holiday lodge on fire in East Harptree.

Crews from Wells, Cheddar, Bridgwater, Blagdon and Chew Magna were quickly mobilised to the incident. On arrival, crews reported the building well alight.

Crews extinguished the fire using six breathing apparatus, two attack jets, a safety jet, one hose reel jet, two thermal imaging cameras, gas monitors, and lighting. The building sustained 100 per cent damage by fire and the cause is believed to be accidental.

Next Wells news item... Wells roadworks for week commencing December 7

Read more... Temporary traffic lights are planned in North Road, Wells, for roadworks this week. The multi-way lights are scheduled to be used at the junction w...