Wells firefighters help tackle loading shovel vehicle fire in Cheddar

Posted: 23.01.21 at 10:06 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

The scene of the fire in Cheddar yesterday (Photo: Cheddar Fire Station) The fire in Cheddar yesterday (Photo: Cheddar Fire Station)

Firefighters from Wells tackled a blaze in Cheddar yesterday (January 22) when a loading shovel vehicle caught alight.

Just after 10am, a fire engine from Cheddar, one from Wells and a water bowser from Bridgwater, were all sent to a report of a loading shovel vehicle on fire in Shipham Road, Cheddar.

On arrival crews confirmed this vehicle was well alight in the open and extinguished the fire using three breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a foam jet.

The vehicle was 75 per cent damaged by the fire, the cause of which was accidental.

Next Wells news item... Somerset GP surgeries need to offer more appointments, say health campaigners

Read more... Somerset’s GP surgeries take too long to answer the phone and need to provide more appointments for patients. That is the verdict of a new re...