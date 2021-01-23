Wells firefighters help tackle loading shovel vehicle fire in Cheddar

Posted: 23.01.21 at 10:06 by Wells Nub News
Firefighters from Wells tackled a blaze in Cheddar yesterday (January 22) when a loading shovel vehicle caught alight.
Just after 10am, a fire engine from Cheddar, one from Wells and a water bowser from Bridgwater, were all sent to a report of a loading shovel vehicle on fire in Shipham Road, Cheddar.
On arrival crews confirmed this vehicle was well alight in the open and extinguished the fire using three breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a foam jet.
The vehicle was 75 per cent damaged by the fire, the cause of which was accidental.