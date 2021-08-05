Wells firefighters help free casualties trapped after crash on the edge of Shepton Mallet

  1. Home
  Posted: 05.08.21 at 10:14 by Wells Nub News

Firefighters from Wells helped to free two people trapped after a crash that closed the B3136 out of Shepton Mallet last night (August 4).

Just after 6.15pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue control received a 999 call reporting a two-vehicle road traffic collision with possibly people still trapped, at the crossroads where the B3136 from Shepton Mallet to Pilton meets Ridge Lane.

On arrival crews from Wells and Shepton Mallet confirmed this was a collision involving a car and a pick-up truck.

All persons were free and clear of the pick-up truck, however there were two casualties medically trapped in the car.

Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release both casualties, who were then conveyed to hospital via air ambulance and a road ambulance.


