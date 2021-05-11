Wells firefighters called to commercial asphalt mixer fire in Cheddar

Posted: 11.05.21 at 10:01 by Wells Nub News



The fire happened in Warrens Hill, Cheddar (Photo: Google Street View)

Firefighters from Wells were called to a machinery fire in Cheddar yesterday lunchtime (May 10).

At around noon, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Control received reports of a fire involving a commercial asphalt mixer in Warrens Hill, Cheddar.

One fire engine from Cheddar Fire Station and one from Wells Fire Station were mobilised immediately.

On arrival crews confirmed the machinery to be housed within a commercial building but that the fire had been extinguished by on-site staff using carbon dioxide extinguishers.

Crews then assisted in monitoring the site as the contents of the machine were released.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots and one hose reel jet to damp down.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

