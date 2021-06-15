  1. Home
Wells firefighters among multiple crews tackling property blaze in Street

  Posted: 15.06.21 at 13:10 by Wells Nub News

Firefighters from Wells are among multiple crews tackling a blaze that originated in a bedroom at a property in Street today (June 15).

Just after 11.15am, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue control received several 999 calls reporting a bedroom on fire in a domestic property in Stoke Road, Street.

Fire engines from Street, Glastonbury and Somerton were all sent.

On arrival crews confirmed the first floor of the building was well alight and requested further assistance.

Further fire engines from Wells, Shepton Mallet, as well as an Incident Command Unit from Martock and a Command Support Unit from Wiveliscombe were sent.

Crews are currently using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

