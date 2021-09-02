Wells resident thanked at special event with Kate Adie to launch Festival of Literature brochure

Posted: 02.09.21 at 12:41 by Liz Bowskill



Veteran war reporter Kate Adie, in conversation with festival patron William Waldegrave, set the tone for this year’s Wells Festival of Literature during a unique pre-festival event held at Cedars Hall recently.

Kate reported from battlefields and disaster zones all over the globe and her descriptions of what she saw were mesmerising.

Her experiences at the centre of some of the world’s most grim conflicts were often harrowing, yet she provided the invited audience with a wonderful mixture of passion, compassion, anger and laughter.

Her dedication to her job and her commitment to top quality journalism and an uncensored press was truly exceptional – and provides a beacon of hope for the future.

Before the discussion began Richard Manning, chairman of Wells Festival of Literature, paid tribute to Wells resident Pamela Egan who has been at the heart of the festival science it began in 1992.

From her founding role at that first festival, Pamela went on to play a huge part in the International Competitions – as organiser, judge and even a poetry reader at the annual Prize Giving. Her decision to step down this year will leave a yawning gap.

Fortunately though the 2021 festival looks set to be one of the best ever. The pre-festival event provided an indication of the high standard of events that are regularly put on in Wells by the dedicated team of festival volunteers.

The brochure itself has delivered a sensational preview - names booked for October include James Naughtie, Emily Mayhew, Peter Oborne, Owen Sheers, Mary Ann Sieghart, Jonathan Dimbleby, Gyles Brandreth, and many, many more.

Local writers include Lucy Jago, Duncan Minshull and Lucy Pollock. Those on the much talked about award lists this year include Isy Suttie, Anil Seth, Philippe Sands and Sathnam Sanghera.

The festival begins on Friday October 15 and runs until Saturday October 23. The full programme can be found in the colourfully distinctive brochures and on the website www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk where tickets will be available from Monday September 6.

Alternatively, ring the Cedars Hall box office on 01749 834483 (weekdays 9.30am to 12.30pm).

