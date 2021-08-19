Wells coronavirus: Somerset campaign encourages residents and tourists to stay safe this summer

Posted: 19.08.21 at 16:53 by The Editor



Somerset County Council’s Public Health department is launching Phase 2 of its Summer Safety campaign encouraging residents and visitors to commit to keeping our county safe this summer.

Following the easing of many Covid-19 restrictions, people are returning to a more normal way of life and this includes enjoying everything our beautiful county has to offer. However, coronavirus is still very much in circulation and our numbers are rising, so Public Health leaders at Somerset County Council are recommending visitors and residents continue to follow key advice to stay as safe as possible this summer. This includes:

* Wearing a mask in crowded indoor areas

* Continuing to test regularly

* Continuing to keep distance from others

* Getting a PCR test if showing Covid-19 symptoms

* Self-isolating as required by the latest guidelines

* Taking up the offer to get vaccinated



The council will be encouraging everyone to support their messaging and the campaign by posting on their social media channels with the hashtag #SomersetInItTogether. In return, they are offering free entry into their competition to win Love2shop vouchers.

A dedicated webpage will allow local business and community settings to download or request to be posted, promotional material which can be displayed in their settings to help promote and show support for the campaign.

The site also includes key information and guidance for hospitality settings and visitors alike to help them to stay safe while they enjoy their stay.

The aim of the campaign is to empower residents and visitors while encouraging them to keep up all the great work as we move towards living safely with Covid-19.

Professor Trudi Grant, Director of Public Health for Somerset, said: “We welcome visitors to Somerset and encourage them and our local communities to remain vigilant and continue to be socially responsible and follow our simple Covid guidance and advice.

“We do want everyone to be able to enjoy the rest of the summer but, in light of the rise in cases we are seeing in cases locally and nationally, we must do this safely.”

John Turner, Chief Executive of Visit Somerset, said: “When we welcome visitors to the county of Somerset we want to make sure that they are all reassured and feel genuinely supported – we are delighted to be working with Public Health Somerset in supporting this vital communications campaign.”

