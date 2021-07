Posted: 14.07.21 at 12:27 by Tim Lethaby



Tony Robbins is returning to Wells City Council, after winning the election held yesterday (July 13) for the St Thomas' Ward.

The Liberal Democrat candidate was voted in after receiving 482 votes, ahead of the Wells Independents candidate Denise Ann Denis, who polled 348 votes.

Also on the ballot paper was the Conservative Party candidate Mandy May Thomas-Atkin, and she received 174 votes.

