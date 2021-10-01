Wells City Council elections autumn 2021 - St Thomas' Ward result

Posted: 01.10.21 at 09:23 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Three candidates were on the ballot paper yesterday (September 30) in the autumn 2021 election for the St Thomas' Ward of Wells City Council.

Denise Ann Denis was elected for Wells Independents after polling 387 votes, ahead of the Liberal Democrat candidate Gordon David Folkard, who received 329 votes.

Also standing in the election was the Conservative Party candidate Sarah Frances Sloan, and she got 181 votes.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells City Council elections autumn 2021 - St Cuthbert Ward result

Read more... The Liberal Democrat candidate has won the four-way battle in the autumn St Cuthbert Ward election 2021 for Wells City Council. The Lib Dem Amanda ...

Upcoming Wells Event... Deck The Halls Wells Deck the Halls showcases fantastic Christmas gifts and treats. Come along and grab some presents for you and your loved ones. FREE ENTRY...



Event