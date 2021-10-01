  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Wells City Council elections autumn 2021 - St Cuthbert Ward result

Wells City Council elections autumn 2021 - St Cuthbert Ward result

  Posted: 01.10.21 at 09:11 by Tim Lethaby

us on Facebook



The Liberal Democrat candidate has won the four-way battle in the autumn St Cuthbert Ward election 2021 for Wells City Council.

The Lib Dem Amanda Bayley was elected with 287 votes, followed by the Conservative Party candidate Sean David Edwin Sloan, who polled 219 votes.

Also standing was Caroline Louisa Lowndes-Northcott, for Wells Independents, who received 152 votes, and the Labour Party's Jennifer Anne Williams, who got 62 votes.


Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

Hundreds tackle Mendip Ploughing Match at Green Ore

The annual Mendip Ploughing Match took place near Green Ore yesterday (September 29). The organisers were fortunate in having good weather for the ...
Read more...

Upcoming Wells Event...

Deck The Halls Wells

Deck the Halls showcases fantastic Christmas gifts and treats. Come along and grab some presents for you and your loved ones. FREE ENTRY...



Event

Share:

    