Wells City Council elections autumn 2021 - St Cuthbert Ward result

Posted: 01.10.21 at 09:11 by Tim Lethaby



The Liberal Democrat candidate has won the four-way battle in the autumn St Cuthbert Ward election 2021 for Wells City Council.

The Lib Dem Amanda Bayley was elected with 287 votes, followed by the Conservative Party candidate Sean David Edwin Sloan, who polled 219 votes.

Also standing was Caroline Louisa Lowndes-Northcott, for Wells Independents, who received 152 votes, and the Labour Party's Jennifer Anne Williams, who got 62 votes.

