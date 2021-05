Posted: 08.05.21 at 10:54 by Tim Lethaby



There were only 24 votes between first and second place in the St Thomas' Ward election 2021 for Wells City Council.

The Conservative Party candidate Tracy Deborah Leach was elected with 603 votes, just beating Wells Independents candidate Denise Ann Denis, who polled 579 votes.

Also on the ballot paper was the Labour Party candidate Adam David Fyfe, and he received 377 votes.

