Posted: 08.05.21 at 10:06 by Tim Lethaby



The Conservative Party's candidate has taken a comfortable victory in the St Cuthbert Ward election 2021 for Wells City Council.

Sebastian Alexander Johns polled 534 votes for the Tories, with Caroline Louisa Lowndes-Northcott coming in second for Wells Independents with 397 votes.

Also standing was Labour and Co-operative Party candidate Eileen Vivian Webber, who received 262 votes.

