Wells City Council elections 2021 - Central Ward result

Posted: 08.05.21 at 11:01 by Tim Lethaby



The Wells Independents and the Conservative Party each took a seat in the 2021 election for the Central Ward of the city council.

Sarah Caroline Powell received the most votes for Wells Independents, with 318, with Conservative Tanys Eileen Pullin also elected with 191 votes.

Other candidates in the election were Sean David Edwin Sloan (Conservative Party) who received 162 votes, Amanda-Jane Bayley (Independent) who polled 151 votes, and Jennifer Anne Williams (Labour) who gained 149 votes.

