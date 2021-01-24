Looking back at 2020 with Wells City Band

Posted: 24.01.21 at 09:52 by Celia Wride



Wells City Band practising in Seager Hall, Wells Hardy Wells City Band players entertaining the Christmas crowds at Clarks Village Even hardier Wells City Band members entertaining the visotrs to the Bishop's Palace

Up until March 2020 the life of Wells City Band was like any other for a local band.

News was starting to come in about a virus that no one had seen before. We had a concert planned at the Wells Town Hall to raise funds for the building alterations at the United Reform Church in Wells. This was our home for rehearsals in the Seager Hall.

By this time the situation concerning what became known as Covid-19 was becoming ever closer as infection rates grew in the country and our own community. Brass Band England was starting to advise bands as to best practice.

The concert went very well and a good time was enjoyed by the band and the audience. During the day there was an uneasy feeling about the band playing, but it was thought we could not cancel at such a short notice.

At the end of the concert, the committee made the decision to cancel all band activity as we thought the risk to our players was too high.

A four month lockdown was announced shortly after, so looking back the committee had made a good call.

A time came when we could practise in gardens with a group of six players. A robust risk assessment had to be put in place to include hand sanitising, safe distancing of two metres apart, and not arriving at the same time.

Dot Poole, the musical director, made lists of six players to practise together, which took into account a balance of players, where they lived and the size of garden available.

This only happened for a short time as the rules changed yet again thus preventing brass instruments being played.

The main concern was about the aerosol spray and the water droplets emptied from the instruments.

Brass Band England was a tremendous help in keeping bands aware of the up-to-date position for banding. It was imperative to keep players safe and not spread the virus.

We are all looking forward to the day some normality returns to our lives and please keep safe and sound all of you!