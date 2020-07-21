Wells Cathedral to host series of online Black Lives Matter talks

Posted: 21.07.20 at 13:55 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

A series of Black Lives Matters talks are being hosted by Wells Cathedral

Wells Cathedral, as a place which prizes reflection and debate, has organised five Black Lives Matters talks from a range of knowledgeable speakers on the issues of individual and institutional racism.

These talks will be released on the cathedral website and YouTube each Wednesday at 2pm, starting tomorrow (July 22), and will continue to be accessible thereafter.

"We wanted to give the clearest possible signal of our rejection of racism and our support for the Black Lives Matters campaign," said the Very Rev Dr John Davies, Dean of Wells.

The full schedule of talks is as follows:

July 22

The Rev Dr Carlton Turner, who is a tutor at The Queen’s Foundation, Birmingham, and whose talk is entitled Chains and Legacies: The Hidden Script.

July 29

Richard Reddie, director of justice and inclusion at CTBI - What does justice look like in a time of Black Lives Matter?

August 5

Chine McDonald - writer, broadcaster, and head of community fundraising and public engagement at Christian Aid.

August 12

The Rt Rev Alastair Redfern, honorary assistant bishop in both Salisbury and Bath and Wells dioceses and former bishop of Derby - The Gospel, Slavery and Black Lives Matter.

August 19

The Rt Rev Rose Hudson Wilkin, Bishop of Dover - Protesting During the Pandemic.

Organ meditations

Wells Cathedral is also hosting a series of liturgical offerings from 7pm to 7.50pm on Tuesday evenings during July and August.

These will be devotional meditations and will have a different feel to the cathedral’s regular organ recitals, with moments of prayer to frame the music.

The schedule is as follow:

July 21:

Jeremy Cole, director of music at Wells Cathedral, will play a programme of uplifting and awe-inspiring music by Howells, Tarik O’Regan, Fauré, Barnaby Martin and Messiaen.

July 28:

David Stevens, sub-assistant organist.

August 4:

David Bednall, formerly assistant organist.

August 11:

James Gough, acting assistant organist.

August 18:

Barry Rose, formerly of Guildford, St Paul’s and St Albans cathedrals

August 25:

Matthew Redman, organist of St John’s Church in Glastonbury, and regular accompanist to Wells Cathedral Voluntary Choir.

There will be a safely-distanced glass of wine served after each liturgical offering, and a chance to have some social time with each other and with the performers.

Admission is free with a retiring collection, the proceeds of which will go towards the cathedral’s Bounce Back Appeal.

Sponsored Pilgrimage

On Saturday (July 25) members of the clergy of Wells Cathedral will complete a Sponsored Pilgrimage, walking the seven miles between Glastonbury and Wells Cathedral.

The team, which includes the Dean of Wells and Canon Chancellor, are raising funds which will be shared between the Bounce Back Appeal and St Margaret’s Hospice Care.

Both organisations have been severely impacted by the recent coronavirus crisis and have seen their traditional income streams hit hard.

With the cathedral seeing an overnight drop in visitor numbers, and the hospice being unable to organise events or public fundraising activity, both have sought alternative ways to raise money to keep their doors open.

Joanna Hall, director of fundraising for St Margaret’s Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to be benefiting from this pilgrimage and overwhelmed by the support that our local community has shown the hospice during this turbulent time.

"Both the cathedral and St Margaret’s hold a special place in the hearts and minds of people throughout our community and represent important symbols of hope and reflection for many.

"Offering our patients and their families spiritual care is an integral part of our end-of-life provision here at St Margaret’s, so it’s wonderful to be benefiting from this pilgrimage and we wish the Dean and those walking the best of luck.”

The Dean of Wells, the Very Rev Dr John Davies, said: "It will be good to walk the ancient route from Glastonbury to Wells in aid of Wells Cathedral and St Margaret's Hospice Care.

"Here is a very special way to support the cathedral and the hospice, two great causes and two landmarks of Somerset life, both with key roles in our community."

The walk will be undertaken within current government guidelines, walkers will be organised in appropriate bubbles, and they will adhere to social distancing measures while on route.

If you would like to support the pilgrimage, you can sponsor via the JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/sponsoredpilgrimagewells.

On completion of the pilgrimage, walkers will be invited for tea at the cathedral before a special Pilgrimage Evening Prayer at 5.15pm.

Next Wells news item... Wells Film Centre to start showing movies again this week

Read more... The Wells Film Centre Cinema team have announced they will be showing movies again from Friday (July 24). After four months since closing their doo...