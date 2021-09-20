Wells Cathedral Chorister Trust's invitation to celebrate 90th birthday of former organist and master of the choristers

Posted: 20.09.21 at 12:23 by Wells Cathedral Chorister Trust



Dr Anthony Crossland with former choristers Richard Cromwell and Chris Seaton

The Wells Cathedral Chorister Trust celebrates its Annual Evensong at Wells Cathedral on Saturday October 2 and this year will be even more special as celebrations focus on the 90th birthday of former Wells Cathedral organist and master of the choristers, Dr Anthony Crossland.

Dr Crossland's tenure at the cathedral began when he moved to Wells in September 1961 following his appointment as assistant organist.

He became conductor of the Wells Cathedral Oratorio Society in 1966, cathedral organist in 1970 and, in September 1994, oversaw the admission of girl choristers to the choir - only the second cathedral in the country to do so.

Dr Crossland will be attending Evensong with his wife Barbara as well as conducting the anthem I Was Glad by Parry. He was also recently appointed as a patron of the Wells Cathedral Chorister Trust.

Many of Wells' former choristers have fond memories of their time at Wells Cathedral during Tony's tenure and the trust is delighted to extend an invitation to anyone who wants to come along to the service at 3pm - no need to book.

