Wells by-elections – here’s what you need to know

Have your say: Elections planned in Wells this September.

There will be a by-election on Thursday, 30th September to elect two councillors; one for Wells St Thomas’ Ward and another for Wells St Cuthbert’s Ward.

The notice of election was published on Mendip District Council's website on 25th August HERE: the notification

If you would like to stand in a by-election, please ensure you hand your completed nomination papers to the Returning Officer at Mendip District Council by 4pm on the 3rd September. To book an appointment to deliver your nomination papers, please email [email protected]

To have your say, new electors must register to vote by 14th September here: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

The deadline for new postal vote and postal proxy applications, and for changes to existing postal or postal proxy votes, is 5pm on 15th September. And the deadline for receiving new applications to vote by proxy (not postal proxy or emergency proxies) is 5pm on 22nd September.

The election itself will take place on Thursday, 30th September from 7am-10pm. The polling stations for the St Cuthbert’s Ward will be located at the Tramways, and the St Thomas’ Ward will be at St Thomas’ Church Hall.

To summarise:

25th August 2021: notice of election was published on Mendip District Council's website.

3rd September, by 4pm: If standing in a by-election, ensure you hand your completed nomination papers to the Returning Officer at Mendip District Council by 4pm on this date.

14th September 2021: Electors should register to vote here: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

15th September, by 5pm: Deadline for new postal vote and postal proxy applications, and for changes to existing postal or postal proxy votes.

22nd September, by 5pm: Deadline for receiving new applications to vote by proxy (not postal proxy or emergency proxies).

30th September, 7am-10pm: Polling stations open to elect one Councillor for the Wells St Thomas' Ward and one for the Wells St Cuthbert’s Ward.



Full details for the Wells St Cuthbert’s Ward by-election can be found here: the Mendip site

Full details for the Wells St Thomas’ Ward by-election can be found here: the Mendip site

