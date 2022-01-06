Wells businesses : Still time to enter small business awards

Posted: 06.01.22 at 16:50 by The Editor



us on Facebook

Britain’s biggest business representation group the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) launched it’s 2022 ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards’ in August 2021 which will culminate in both regional and national finals this year. This month the excitement is building as the closing date for entries on 16 January fast approaches.

Small businesses throughout the South West are battling it out for prizes across 12 different categories and both FSB members and non-members alike can enter the awards for free.

FSB’s Celebrating Small Business Awards is the largest event of its kind in the small business calendar. The South West regional winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in March 2022 at The Winter Gardens in Weston-super-Mare and will then go forward to the national UK ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards’ final, where the overall FSB UK Small Business of the Year 2022 will be announced in May.

The 12 ‘FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards’ categories are:

• International

• Environmental

• Micro Business

• Start – Up Business

• High Growth Business

• Family

• Young Entrepreneur (Aged 30 and Under)

• Wellbeing

• Community Award

• Business Product and Innovation

• Self-Employed / Sole Trader

• Digital / E-Commerce

FSB are fortunate to be supported by some great national sponsors, plus several locally based businesses including Renishaw, Plymouth City Bus, Gravity and Weston College. All these sponsors have adopted a particular category to support, which represents a theme they are passionate about.

Dave Crew, Head of Business Growth and Employer Partnership at Weston College said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Young Entrepreneur of the Year category at this year’s FSB Awards and celebrating success from the last year. The FSB is a long-standing partner of Weston College. We’re passionate about not just supporting businesses, but also in supporting young people to unlock the skills and potential they have to become tomorrow’s business leaders.”

The winner of the Young Entrepreneur category will be lucky enough to receive in addition to their trophy a programme of one-to-one mentoring with Weston College’s Principal and Chief Executive Dr Paul Phillips CBE helping them to shape their plans in 2022 for further business success.

For more information and to enter the awards before they close on 16 January visit www.fsbawards.co.uk .

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... The Royal College of Music Symphonic Brass and Percussion The crack young brass players of the Royal College of Music in London, along with a group of the College’s percussion stars, present a glittering sh...



Event