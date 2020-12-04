Wells business supporting appeal for fuel payments to be donated to elderly in need

Posted: 04.12.20 at 14:07 by Tim Lethaby



TelePA is supporting the Surviving Winter appeal 10 per cent of Somerset households live in fuel poverty and have to choose between heating and eating

Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) has launched this year’s Surviving Winter campaign and it has been supported by Wells business TelePA.

The appeal encourages people who can afford it to donate some or all of their Winter Fuel Payment to help local people who are unable to afford to heat their homes.

As we head into winter, many of us face an expensive - but essential - bill for heating our homes, while hundreds of our older neighbours here in Somerset are forced to choose between heating and eating.

The coronavirus outbreak means that, for many older and vulnerable people, this winter will be even more difficult and worrying.

Many will need to stay at home to keep themselves safe, and will find themselves cut off from family and friends, facing higher costs to heat their homes.

Ten per cent of households in Somerset live in fuel poverty. Thanks to the bright idea of one generous pensioner, hundreds of older people in Somerset are being supported to stay warm, safe and well every winter through Somerset Community Foundation’s Surviving Winter campaign.

Every year Surviving Winter helps around 500 elderly people living in Somerset through the cold winter months, thanks to generous local donors who, last year, donated £135,000 to the appeal.

To celebrate 15 years of trading, Wells business TelePA decided to mark the occasion by offering to support telephone calls for local charities, free of charge, for a period of two years.

SCF is taking advantage of this offer for a second year, and TelePA is managing the extra phone calls the foundation receives during the Surviving Winter appeal 2020/21.

Judith Ludovino from TelePA said: “By using TelePA’s services, smaller charities such as Somerset Community Foundation can always be responsive to their donors – nobody wants to decide to make a donation to then be greeted by an answerphone.

"Our very experienced local team will make sure every caller knows how much their contribution is valued."

If you would like to donate to Surviving Winter, visit www.somersetcf.org.uk/winter or call 01749 344949.