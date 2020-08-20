Wells Blue School GCSE results: 'Marvellous group of young people' praised by head teacher

Posted: 20.08.20 at 10:32 by Tim Lethaby



It has been a very different GCSE results day at Wells Blue School this year (Photo: Google Street View)

The head teacher of Wells Blue School has praised the "marvellous group of young people" who have received their GCSE results today (August 20).

Mark Woodlock said the school was delighted with the results, especially considering the challenging circumstances that the coronavirus crisis created for the students.

Mr Woodlock also praised the professionalism and care of the Blue School staff who supported the students over the last few months when normally they would be preparing for exams.

He said: "After the last few weeks of turmoil for those candidates obtaining exam results this summer, I am delighted that GCSE students at the Blue School have collected an excellent set of grades this morning.

"In a difficult year, with unique and challenging circumstances, this year group were judged on qualities that matter.

"They were not assessed on how they performed in just a handful of exams, spread out over a few weeks in the summer of Year 11.

"Instead, they were fully judged on their performance over a long period of time - at least two years of their GCSE courses and in most instances over their five years at the Blue School.

"In many ways, this was a greater challenge. Without warning or preparation, without the ability to construct revision and alter the past, these students were assessed on who they had become, on what had achieved over time, on their approach, attitude and outcomes.

"Even in these last few days, before the results were published, the challenge of listening to the media coverage of the A-level grading crisis must have had an impact. We should not underestimate the extent of change that these students have faced.

"That is why, as a school, we are delighted with their results and we hope that the community will join us in celebrating the achievements of this marvellous group of young people.

"Achieving a breadth of success across academic, creative and practical subjects, against the national trend, giving them the best opportunity for the future and justifying the Blue School’s philosophy that the breadth of the curriculum matters.

"Our staff should also be congratulated on the support that they have given these students, not just during the pandemic, but also in helping them to this position over the preceding years in school. Their professionalism and care has made a key difference to the students.

"It has, without doubt, been a difficult summer for students at A-level and GCSE. Through no fault of their own, the grading of their results has been managed poorly and we should be clear that this situation should not be allowed to happen again.

"Each grade represents something significant to every individual and that deserves to be treated with respect.

"As with our A-level results last week, we are very grateful for the support that we have received from parents and the local community.

"We believe that our community should be justifiably proud of the high performing school that serves this area and of its wonderful students that represent us so well."