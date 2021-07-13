Wells author raises more than £1,500 for children’s hospice

Posted: 13.07.21 at 15:09 by CHSW



John Barkle presents a cheque to Kylie Gallagher of CHSW John's book, Memories of a Village Grocer

John Barkle from Wells has presented local charity, Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW), with a cheque for £1,528.

The donation was the result of sales of John’s first book, Memories of a Village Grocer.

The book recounts John’s days as a young boy in Ditcheat, his years in the shops in Pilton and Wells, his amateur dramatics in Croscombe, to his retirement and beyond.

It has been described as "beautifully written, full of anecdotes and village characters; a must read for anyone who remembers shopping in Barkles or who loves village life".

John dedicated the book to his late wife, Elizabeth, who was also a keen supporter of CHSW. Together they visited its local hospice, Charlton Farm in North Somerset, to see for themselves the care provided there.

Kylie Gallagher, area fundraiser for CHSW, said: “We are so grateful to John for this fantastic donation which will help Charlton Farm continue to care for local children and families.

"Our work would not be possible without the continued kindness and generosity of people in the local community.

“This year the charity is celebrating its 30th anniversary and we hope others will join with us and celebrate this wonderful milestone, and all that they have helped us achieve.

"Just as John’s book reminds us of times past, we hope that we can continue to create more memories to be cherished for another 30 years.

“CHSW has lots of fundraising ideas on our website and anything people are able to do to help, no matter how big or small, will make a real difference to families in 2021."

There are lots of ways people can support CHSW during its 30th year and every penny raised will help the charity continue to care for very poorly children and families.

John’s book can still be purchased for £12, including postage and packing, by emailing: [email protected]

