First book by former Wells shopkeeper John is a trip down memory lane

John Barkle John's first book All proceeds will be going to Children's Hospice South West

John Barkle, age 86 from Wells, has written his first book called Memories of a Village Grocer and it has been met with high praise.

The book recounts John’s days as a young boy in Ditcheat, his years in the shops in Pilton and Wells, his amateur dramatics in Croscombe, to his retirement and beyond.

It’s been described as "beautifully written, full of anecdotes and village characters; a must read for anyone who remembers shopping in Barkles or who loves village life".

To his delight, John’s first print run of 150 sold out quickly and another 250 are currently being printed.

The book can be purchased for £12 including postage and packing, with all proceeds going to Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).

John and his late wife, Elizabeth, were supporters of CHSW and took part in the charity’s Santa run in Wells over six years ago.

They also visited CHSW’s local hospice, Charlton Farm in North Somerset, to see for themselves the care provided there.

Sadly, Elizabeth died in November 2019, but John has dedicated the book to her and their life together.

Kylie Gallagher, area fundraiser for CHSW, said: “We are delighted and honoured to be the beneficiary of John’s book.

"I’m sure people will enjoy a trip down memory lane reading about John’s life. And what a wonderful tribute to his late wife, Elizabeth.”

Book orders can be placed by emailing [email protected]

