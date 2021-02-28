Wells area Property of the Week: Three-bedroom house in Coxley Wick with views over rolling hills

Posted: 28.02.21 at 16:43 by Tim Lethaby



Three-bedroom house with views of rolling Hills, in Coxley Wick, offered for sale by Lodestone.

Templemans is tucked away in the quiet rural hamlet of Coxley Wick just a few minutes from Wells.

It was built in 2010 and enhanced by the current owner to make it a really fabulous home perfect for anyone to move straight in and enjoy.

On entering the large hallway you are immediately aware of the tranquillity and space the house has to offer within.

There are oak floors throughout the ground floor which consists of a spacious large open plan sitting room and generous sized kitchen breakfast room complete with breakfast bar, masses of cupboards, built-in appliances and window with views to the front of the house.

Double doors open from this spacious open plan room to the wonderfully private sunny garden complete with a fabulous garden room ready for that afternoon cup of tea or early evening gin and tonic.

There is a downstairs bedroom (currently used as a dining room) with built in cupboards and an en-suite bathroom. In addition on the ground floor there is a second downstairs loo and good storage cupboard.

Access to the large garage is from both the kitchen and the garden, and a separate utility room could easily be created within this space. The house has underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

Templemans is light and bright throughout with a sense of calm and tranquillity. All the bedrooms are spacious and have lovely views over open countryside in addition they all have excellent storage which is rare to find in newer-built properties.

The first floor benefits from a good-sized landing with further excellent storage cupboards. The master bedroom has a good sized en-suite bathroom and cupboards, and views at the rear over open countryside as well as glimpse of Wells Cathedral in the distance.

Two further large double bedrooms with cupboards along with a further family bathroom complete the accommodation.

The enclosed garden at the rear is especially private and has been carefully landscaped to provide lots of interest without too much maintenance work. There is plenty of parking at the front and easy access to the side.

The views at the front of the house are particularly attractive looking over rolling hills that are regularly visited by families of deer and there is a real sense of this being a rural property and yet it is so close to Wells and also Glastonbury.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit lodestoneproperty.co.uk.

