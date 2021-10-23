Wells area Property of the Week: Grade II listed period cottage in West Horrington up for sale

Posted: 23.10.21 at 12:08 by The Editor
Four-bedroom Grade II listed period cottage in West Horrington, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas.
Wisteria Cottage is a charming period cottage with great character and appeal, wonderful views and a quiet setting in West Horrington.
The cottage, Grade ll listed, has accommodation including a large reception hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility room, cloakroom, four bedrooms, bathroom and shower room. There’s an exceptionally pretty garden in front of the cottage with a further garden at the rear.
There is currently an outbuilding attached to the cottage on the western side. This, and the garage, will be separated and redeveloped as a detached home for the elderly lady currently living in the whole property.
Wisteria Cottage stands back from the lane, screened and sheltered by a high mature hedge. It’s a very pretty 18th century property with roughcast rendered elevations under a double Roman tile roof with coped verges and a gabled porch.
It also has very attractive windows with Gothic tracery. Internally there’s plenty of living space, good size rooms and bags of character complemented by oil central heating.
A gate opens to a footpath leading to the porch and the handsome door into a large entrance hall.
To the right is the large sitting room with a stone fireplace with a woodburning stove, display alcoves and a window seat.
The dining room is also a large room and although being on the north side is light and airy having a double aspect.
The heart of the house is of course the kitchen, and this has an Aga, sink and a dresser. A door leads to an inner hall and a cloakroom with basin and WC.
Beyond is the utility room with a Belfast sink, central heating boiler, fitted units, space for the washing machine and a stable door to the garden.
On the first floor are four bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. One of the bedrooms has double wardrobes and one has a sink.
The front of the cottage has wisteria and climbing roses, and a really delightful garden with rose bushes, lawns, lavender and shrubs.
There’s a further garden at the back of the property approached from the side lane and across the garden of the adjacent property.
To find out more and to book a viewing, visit roderickthomas.co.uk.
