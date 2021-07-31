Wells area Job of the Week: Theatre looking to recruit a Marketing and Communication Officer

Posted: 31.07.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Do you love theatre? If so, then you will love this new opportunity to market Strode Theatre.

Strode have an exciting opportunity for a Marketing and Communications Officer to work with the Head of Marketing and the Strode Theatre Manager to oversee and develop marketing campaigns to promote theatre performances to target audiences, using relevant design and marketing tools to develop the theatre digital and marketing activity.

The theatre in Street needs a self-starter with experience in the use of industry standard Adobe Creative Suite, particularly InDesign, who can create great digital marketing campaigns and manage content across various platforms including the website and PR.

Potential candidates for the role are asked to visit the Strode College website to apply for the position.

