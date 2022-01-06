Wells : Somerset Community Foundation is launching the search for their next Chair of their board of trustees

Posted: 06.01.22 at 09:50 by The Editor



Looking for a new challenge for 2022? An exciting opportunity has arisen at Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) to join and lead their board of trustees. This unique local philanthropic charity is seeking an ambitious person to provide inspiring leadership as their new Chair and help steer the Foundation into the future.

Tim Walker, a current trustee at SCF, explained: “The trustees of Somerset Community Foundation are seeking a new Chair to replace Jane Barrie OBE DL who will retire from this office at the end of 2022. We’re starting the recruitment process now so that the appointed person can work with Jane during a transition period and learn something of the great work this Foundation delivers, before taking over.”

Somerset Community Foundation is a charity that helps passionate people in Somerset change the world on their doorstep by funding local charities and inspiring local giving and philanthropy. They aim to build stronger communities in Somerset where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. They provide rewarding and impactful ways for donors to give through them, to the causes and places they care about most. Together, they fund amazing organisations and the passionate people that change lives every day.

Justin Sargent OBE, Chief Executive at SCF continues: “We’re looking for someone who shares our passion and enthusiasm for the work of local charities to join and lead our board. Building on the success of the Foundation in recent years, they will help us fulfil our goals for the next stage of our growth and development.

“This will be a fascinating and rewarding role; alongside shaping the direction of the Foundation, there will be many opportunities to meet and spend time with people and charities who help make stronger and thriving communities across Somerset, and see first-hand the impact our funding makes to local communities every day.”

Somerset Community Foundation is looking forward to its 20th anniversary in late 2022. Since the Foundation were founded in 2002 they’ve awarded more than £17 million to thousands of great local causes, changing thousands of lives across Somerset.

They have received national recognition for their annual Surviving Winter campaign, built the £1.5m Somerset Flood Relief Fund in 2015, created the £1.5m Somerset Coronavirus Fund in 2020 and are building an endowment fund to meet the changing needs of Somerset for generations to come.

The deadline to apply is 5pm, Wednesday 26 January, 2022. For more information, or to apply, visit: www.somersetcf.org.uk/vacancies

