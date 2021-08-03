War reporter and broadcaster Kate Adie to star at special Wells Festival of Literature Friends event

Posted: 03.08.21 at 13:49 by Tim Lethaby



Kate Adie (Photo: InfoGibraltar) Wells Festival of Literature is passionate about education projects in local schools

The Wells Festival of Literature (WFL) is proud of its annual entertaining and informative event in October, but equally proud of the financial support it provides to state schools and colleges in the area.

This support takes various forms including poems by post, virtual author visits, reading initiatives, provision of books, even a reading shed, and has been especially welcome during the on-going disruption to our children’s education.

The festival would be unable to fund these educational projects without the generous support of its Friends and sponsors.

In order to thank them, the committee is organising a very special evening at which guests will be invited to listen in to what promises to be a fascinating discussion between Kate Adie, distinguished war reporter and broadcaster, and Lord Waldegrave of North Hill, Provost of Eton College, former Secretary of State for Health and, perhaps most importantly, patron of Wells Festival of Literature!

The evening will also mark the launch of the distinctive festival brochure, with priority booking (for Friends and sponsors) opening the following week - on Tuesday August 31.

Refreshments will be provided and there will be an opportunity to meet the distinguished guests, as well as members of the WFL committee.

There is still time to become a Friend and/or a sponsor - and receive an invitation to this exclusive event.

To find out more, go to the Support Us page on the festival website, send an email to [email protected] or ring 0300 201 0211 and leave a message. A member of the team will get back to you.

Event