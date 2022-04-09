Vulnerable Wells residents urged to take up Covid-19 booster job

Posted: 09.04.22 at 12:11 by Emma Dance



Somerset County Council’s Public Health team is urging older and more vulnerable residents to take up the offer of a free, further Covid-19 booster vaccine.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), as part of its latest review of the UK vaccination programme, has recommended an additional Spring Booster dose for our most vulnerable individuals. People aged 75 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, and those individuals aged 12 and over with weakened immune systems, will be offered a spring booster of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine.

Professor Trudi Grant, Somerset’s Director of Public Health said:

“The pandemic isn’t over and with Covid-19 case numbers still high across all age groups and at record levels in our hospitals, it is really important that those eligible for their Spring Booster come forward as soon as they are invited.

“We know the vaccine is safe, effective and provides the best protection against serious illness from Covid-19, and as legally mandated restrictions have been lifted, our first lines of defence, like vaccinations, become even more vital.”

Gary Risdale, Programme Manager for Somerset’s Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “The Spring Booster has been rolled out for these groups of people because they are at higher risk of developing severe complications from Covid-19. Protection from their previous vaccinations may be lower and may decline more quickly over time. If the number of infections increases over the summer, this booster should help to reduce their risk of developing serious illness and being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.”

Across Somerset, there are more than 80,000 people eligible to receive their Spring Booster. They will be contacted by the NHS when it is their turn to receive the vaccine, although anyone eligible who has had six months since their last booster can also go online to book through the National Booking System, call 119 or attend one of the numerous walk-in clinics across Somerset (details of these can be found via the Grab a Jab website).

A vaccine programme has also started for healthy 5 to 11-year-old children. Parents will receive information offering them the chance to make an appointment for their child to be vaccinated. These appointments will be available from April over the Easter holidays and further slots will become available later.

For all the latest information on Covid-19 testing, vaccinations, support, and guidance, please go to the council’s Covid-19 web pages.

