Villagers in Wookey rally around Second World War veteran whose home was burgled

Posted: 06.08.20 at 15:10 by Tim Lethaby



Andy and Annette Childs hand over the cheque to John Smith

Villagers in Wookey have rallied around a 92-year-old Second World War veteran who had hundreds of pounds of cash stolen in a burglary.

John Smith, of Vicarage Road, was burgled on July 13, when thieves broke in through the window in the middle of the afternoon and made off with £200 in cash.

John had been to the Post Office to collect his pension money earlier that morning and fortunately was out at the time of the burglary.

He was understandably shocked and shaken up on discovering what had happened so a group of villagers, including Andy and Annette Childs from the Wookey Hub, thought it would be a nice gesture to try and replace some or all of the cash stolen.

Contributions were welcome at the Hub and through the generosity of villagers, double what was stolen from John has now been given to him.

Andy and Annette said: "We would like to thank everyone who has donated some money and sent their best wishes for John, your kindness and generosity had been really quite moving.

"Thank you to everyone from all of us, your kind words and love towards John have been truly lovely."

The cheque for the money has now been handed over to John, who says he was quite overwhelmed by people’s generosity and sends a huge thank tyou to everyone who contributed and for showing such kindness.

