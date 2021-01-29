Vacancy for Wells city councillor following resignation

Posted: 29.01.21 at 09:58 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Town Hall

A vacancy for a councillor on Wells City Council has arisen following the resignation of Liberal Democrat Chloe Rees.

She was a councillor in the Central Ward, and a member of the City and Open Spaces and Climate Emergency committees.

If within 14 working days of today (January 29), a request of an election to fill the vacancy is made in writing to the returning officer at Mendip District Council, Cannard's Grave Road, Shepton Mallet BA4 5BT by 10 electors for the Central Ward, an election will be held to fill the said vacancy, otherwise it will be filled by the city council by co-option.

It should be noted that if an election is requested a poll cannot currently take place until May 6, due to the Coronavirus Act 2020.

Already due to be taking place on that day are the Somerset County Council elections, the postponed vote for the Police and Crime Commissioner, and an election for the Well City Council's St Thomas Ward.