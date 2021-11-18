Two weeks left for Wells firms to enter the Somerset Business Awards

Posted: 18.11.21 at 21:29 by The Editor



Businesses, individuals and charities have just two weeks left to enter the Somerset Business Awards 2022 – and with 14 categories there is something for firms of all sizes across all sectors.

The deadline for entries is Friday, December 3, with all entries needing to be submitted via the Somerset Business Awards website www.somersetbusinessawards.org.uk.

The awards are now in their 17th year and recognise and celebrate the very best of Somerset’s wide range of businesses and organisations. They are the only awards which cover the whole of Somerset, they are free to enter and businesses do not need to be a member of the Chamber to take part.

The judges will draw up their shortlists by mid-December, with the finalists announced in January. Local BBC journalist and broadcaster Claire Carter will host the awards’ final at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare, on March 11.

New awards this year include an Employee of the Year Award to recognise an individual who has gone above and beyond their day job and a Rebuild and Thrive Award to celebrate businesses which have built-back stronger post pandemic.

Alistair Tudor, Operations Manager of Somerset Chamber thanked awards sponsors for their support: “I am grateful for the sponsorship of so many of Somerset’s leading businesses who, like me, are keen to celebrate everything that is great in the county, especially when so many have companies have faced extremely difficult trading times.

“The Somerset Business Awards covers all business sectors across a wide range of categories and I would encourage all local businesses to enter the awards to share their own success stories and celebrate their achievements.”

Michael Cahill, of main awards sponsor, Albert Goodman, added: “The fantastic Somerset business community is bouncing back strongly and The Somerset Business Awards is a great way to celebrate the hard work, ingenuity and resilience our local businesses have shown during the difficult 18 months we have all had. Albert Goodman is extremely proud to continue our longstanding sponsorship of this brilliant event.”



Awards this year are:

• Small Business of the Year (1-5 employees)

• Medium Business of the Year (6-25 employees)

• Large Business of the Year (26+ employees)

• Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year Award

• Best Use of Technology Award

• Charity of the Year Award

• Employer of the Year

• Investing in Somerset Award

• Start-up of the Year Award

• Employee of the Year Award (new award)

• Environmental Achievement Award

• Service Excellence Award

• Somerset Manufacturer and Producer Award

• Rebuild and Thrive Award (new award)

Sponsors confirmed for the 2022 awards include main sponsor and category sponsor Albert Goodman plus category sponsors Enterprise South West, Brook Financial, PKF Francis Clark, Porter Dodson, Hinkley Point C, Weston College, CETSAT, Garador, Gravity, Global, Newsquest, Clarke Willmott, Elite Staffing Solutions, Teapot Creative and Barclays UK.

