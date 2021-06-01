Two new funds available for community and eco projects in Wells

Posted: 01.06.21 at 11:42 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Mendip Communites Fund Mendip Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund

Mendip District Council has today (1 June) launched two new grant funds - one for communities and one for climate and ecological emergency projects.

Voluntary, community, not-for-profit organisations and City, Town and Parish Councils are invited to apply for the funding.

Applications open from noon today (1 June) until midnight on 31 August 2021.

Details can be found here: www.mendip.gov.uk/cf and www.mendip.gov.uk/ccf

The Communities Fund will support project ideas that improve community resilience, build capacity and promote wellbeing, as well as support communities recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. The amount of money available for this particular fund is £350,000 in total.

Groups can apply for up to £2,000 for smaller projects or up to £30,000 for larger schemes.

Mendip Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund

The Council has also put aside a total of £50,000 for the Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund, where community organisations can apply for up to £2,000 to fund eco projects.

Applications for this fund must demonstrate how projects impact on net-carbon emissions and / or the ecological benefits to the community.

Cllr Liz Leyshon, Portfolio Holder for Corporate Services and Projects, said: "I am delighted that the Council has launched a new Communities Fund for Mendip organisations. It will offer a much-needed financial boost to local groups to help them and their neighbourhoods recover from such a challenging year.

"I would encourage anyone with a community project in mind to apply for this funding. It's a fantastic opportunity to bring ideas to life and make a real difference where you live."

Cllr Tom Ronan, Portfolio Holder for Strategic Policy and Climate Change, said; "The new Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund will enable groups in Mendip to implement important climate change projects.

"If you have an idea and are keen to get it off the ground, don't hesitate to apply for this new funding opportunity. The Council wants to facilitate as many climate change initiatives as possible in the district and we can't wait to see the exciting ideas and submissions we know are out there, just waiting for a funding boost to get them started."

Remember, applications for the Communities Fund and the Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund open today (1 June) at noon. We need your ideas by midnight, 31 August 2021, so there's plenty of time for you to develop your project plans.

To learn more and apply for the funds, visit: www.mendip.gov.uk/cf and www.mendip.gov.uk/ccf

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up