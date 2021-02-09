Turn an empty Wells property into someone's home during Empty Homes Week 2021

Posted: 09.02.21 at 16:17 by Mendip District Council



Mendip supports National Empty Homes Week

Mendip District Council’s Housing Team are asking homeowners in Wells to take up the free help and advice available to bring any empty properties they own back into use.

The call marks this year’s National Empty Homes Week (February 15 to 21) which is an opportunity for local authorities, housing providers and community organisations to let people know about their work.

There are around 500 long-term empty properties (over six months) in the district, often in disrepair.

Empty homes assistance, through council grants of between £3,000 and £15,000 and loans of up to £25,000, are available to owners to pay for works. Once repaired, it means that they can then be rented or occupied by the owner.

Cllr Richard Pinnock, portfolio holder for housing services and governance, said: “Empty properties are an issue in Mendip, but our Housing Team are there for owners who need support and guidance on how they can bring their property back into use.

"It makes financial sense for owners to upgrade their properties. Instead of laying empty, they could be generating a rental income and also provide a home for a family.

“So if you own a property in Mendip that is vacant, please call our Housing Team on 0300 303 8588 or email [email protected]

"They will offer you free, professional advice on how to improve the property’s overall condition, and will give you guidance on the variety of council grants and loans available.”

Mendip District Council ensures that all upgraded homes are free from serious health and safety hazards, meaning people who are currently without a home will have a safe and secure roof over their heads.

The council provides encouragement and support to owners of empty homes, but also has measures for appropriate enforcement action for the empty properties that are in poor condition or have large debts attached, such as council tax arrears.

