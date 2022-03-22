Treasures of the Wells & Mendip Musem: Wells' first bell-ringing swan

Posted: 22.03.22 at 14:44 by Clare Blackmore



The original mute swan, cygnus olor, who was taught to ring the Bishop’s Palace Bell for food by the daughter of the Bishop, Lord Arthur Hervey, in the mid nineteenth century is on display at the Wells & Mendip Museum on Cathedral Green.

As part of their recently awarded Heritage Lottery Funding, the Swan is going to be conserved, it still being in the case constructed for it over 150 years ago, and put in a new humidity-controlled case. It will then become part of the new displays that will be appearing over the next two years as a part of the museum’s Search & Learn Project.

